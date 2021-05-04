Evening Forecast: Tuesday, May 4th 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Tuesday! It’s been a wild weather day for the ArkLaMiss, as we’ve had quite a bit of severe weather. We mainly saw some hail and damaging winds, in addition to quite a bit of lightning and heavy rain. The severe threat has ended as of this afternoon, but some lingering clouds and showers remain.

Heading into tonight, skies will remain mostly clear, and conditions will remain on the drier side. Lows will be on the chillier side, in the lower to middle 50’s.

The rest of the week overall looks great; seasonal temperatures are expected during the daytime hours, with highs in the lower to middle 80’s. Lower humidity values will also be present, so it’s going to be perfect!

More unsettled weather returns for the second half of the weekend (Mother’s Day), continuing into next week. It’s too early to tell if severe weather will return to the forecast, but we’ll keep you updated as details become more clear.