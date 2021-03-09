Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March 9th, 2021







WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Tuesday! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy yet another beautiful day across the ArkLaMiss! We saw another day full of 70 degree temperatures, and some times of clouds and sun. All in all, it was another beautiful Spring-like day to add to the list.

Low temperatures have been slowly climbing the last couple of days, and this will continue to be the case heading into tonight. Lows will be the mildest in a while, getting into the middle to upper 50’s. We will see some times of clouds and clear skies, but we will remain dry.

Clouds continue to thicken as we head into our Wednesday. There could be a rouge shower, but all in all, we will be mostly dry. Despite all of the cloud cover, it is expected to get warm once again, getting into the upper 70’s even lower 80’s in some spots.

We generally stay warm and cloudy throughout the remainder of the week. Highs should continue to reach the lower 80’s, even with all of the cloud cover. While a couple stray showers can’t be completely ruled out, we should stay dry until Saturday.

As our next system draws closer and more moisture is pulled up from the Gulf, we could see a few showers through the day Saturday. It is expected to be another warm and humid day, with highs staying in the lower 80’s.

Things start to become more unsettled heading into Sunday, as our next system brings a decent chance for showers and storms. There will be enough moisture/instability/dynamics in place to create a threat of severe weather. We already have a risk out 6 days in advance, and this could be our first real set up for severe weather in 2021. While details are still coming into focus, it appears all modes of severe weather will be possible, which includes damaging winds, hail and some isolated tornadoes. We will continue to update you on the latest forecast, as details are changing each day.

Once this system moves out, we start to cool off somewhat, but still remain in a Spring-like pattern, with highs remaining in the 70’s. Another system could bring another chance for showers and storms for next Tuesday.