WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/08/22)

TONIGHT: The rain continues this afternoon and will do so throughout the rest of our evening. It will not be until later tonight that we will start to see rain chances begin to fizzle out. Look for lows overnight to stay chilly in the 30s and 40s with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: The last of the rain should wrap up by the very early morning hours on Wednesday as a few clouds will linger behind. As the upper level trough exits east, cloud cover will continue to decrease, allowing for a bit of sunshine to return for the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to improve by about 10 to almost 15 degrees from Tuesday’s highs in the middle and upper 50s. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will be in between systems not only for Wednesday but Thursday too. Expect more sunshine to return for Thursday afternoon with highs near seasonal in the upper 60s. Lows will cool into the lower to middle 40s Thursday night.

Our next cold front will arrive late Thursday into Friday, but right now most of the precipitation will arrive as the upper level trough across the southwest tracks its way east, which should be late Friday into early Saturday. A shot of reinforcing cold air will drop our temperatures in time for Saturday with highs returning to the 50s, but we could also see some of this rain transition to some sort of wintry precipitation mainly for South Arkansas and far North Louisiana. Right now, it is advertised as a cold rain, but we will be keeping an eye on this over the next several days.

