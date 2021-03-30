Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March 30th, 2021







WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Tuesday! I hope you were able to have a wonderful day today, weather-wise, it wasn’t the best. After our sunny Monday, clouds returned and eventually showers and storms did too.

Showers and storms will continue through the evening and overnight hours, and into our Wednesday. They will remain scattered in nature, but will contain times of heavy rain and a low potential for severe weather.

We will continue a low chance for severe storms heading into tonight into mainly during the first half of the day. With this being said, this chance will shift southeastward through the day. Primary threats will be some gusty winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out. Just to emphasize, this chance is very, very low as it is.

The good news is, once this storm moves out, we stay dry for a little while, at least until next Tuesday. Until then, expect some times of sun and clouds. The bigger story will be the cold that settles in for Thursday night into Friday, especially. Temperatures will be a few degrees above, or at freezing for a good chunk of the area thanks to radiational cooling. With everything turning green and sprouting, this could pose a threat to plants. Make sure to cover plants and bring the pets in if you can.

The cold doesn’t stick around for very long, however. We quickly rebound to near seasonal temperatures by the end of the week/start of the weekend, with warming expected to continue into next week.