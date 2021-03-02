Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021







WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Tuesday! I hope you were able to have a nice day today; weather-wise, it wasn’t the best across the area. Showers continued through the first half of our day, but eventually activity cleared the area. No we’re left with clearing skies and cool temperatures.

As skies continue to clear into tonight, temperatures will be able to drop quickly. Lows are expected to drop into the 30’s, with some locations falling to near or below freezing (the best chance for this will be across parts of southern Arkansas).

A pattern shift will begin tomorrow, which will align our weather to more of a spring-like pattern. Most of the forecast will remain on the quiet side, with highs in the 60’s and 70’s. While we’re expected to stay dry for the most part, a chance of showers and storms will exist for Friday and Tuesday of next week. Overall, this chance of rain and storms appears on the lower side for now.