Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021











WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Tuesday! We started off the day with some showers & storms across the area this morning, but this activity eventually pushed south and eastward through the day. Aside from some clouds, it hasn’t been too bad of a day.

Generally, conditions will remain quiet through the night tonight, with mild temperatures overall. Lows are generally expected in in the middle to upper 50’s.

Most of our Wednesday will be quiet, but showers and storms will return later Wednesday night. We’ll have some sun mixing in with the clouds, but it will be a warm and soupy day, with highs in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

Showers and storms return mainly after sunset, and will continue through the night into Thursday. These storms have the potential to produce some severe weather, mainly in the form of some damaging winds and hail.

We do have a low risk for severe storms for late Wednesday night to account for this. We have a Slight (2/5) draped across northern area of the ArkLaMiss, with the higher risk across southern Arkansas. a Marginal (15/) exists for everywhere else.

The better chance for showers and storms returns for Thursday, as our main system moves through. These storms will also carry the threat for severe weather, and it should be higher than Wednesday night’s risk. As of now, the highest risk is focused across the eastern half of the area, where those folks are under an Enhanced (3/5) risk. A Slight (2/5) risk exists for everyone else.

All modes of severe weather will be possible through mainly the late morning through afternoon timeframe. One silver lining is that it appears the main brunt of the severe weather looks to stay to our East, it’s just not a good thing for our neighbors out East. This threat will remain on the scattered side in general, but storms that form will have the potential to be quite strong.

We see a brief break for our Friday, before more showers and storms settle in for Saturday. We dry out briefly for Sunday and Monday, before more chances for rain/storms return for Tuesday.