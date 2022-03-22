The vast majority of the scattered showers and thunderstorms work their way eastwards as the last line of showers will work their way east through the evening. Once the cold front and the last bit of rainfall passes, we expect lows tonight in the mid 40s.

Winds will become breezy overnight and stay breezy anywhere from 10-15mph through the day tomorrow.

High temperatures in the lower and middle 60s as we continue to clear out the cloud cover.

Rain chances vanish through the rest of the week and for the weekend. Activity kicks back up for the middle and end of next week. As always, we will keep you updated.