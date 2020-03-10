Evening Forecast – Tuesday, March 10th









WEST MONROE, LA (03/10/20) Happy Tuesday! It’s been a warm and beautiful Spring-like day across the ArkLaMiss, as temperatures have been in the 70’s and 80’s. It’s also been sticky, with dew points holding in the 60’s. The combination of the heat and moisture is allowing for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaMiss.

This isolated shower and storm activity will remain through the evening before wrapping up after the sun sets. It will be a warm and muggy night, with lows dropping into the upper 50’s/lower 60’s. We will have times of clouds as well.

Tomorrow will be pretty similar to day with warm and humid conditions expected tomorrow. Highs will top out in the upper 70’s/lower 80’s once again, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few stray showers or storms will be possible, especially up into southern Arkansas as a disturbance moves by to the north and east. The best timing looks to be during the afternoon and evening.

Somewhat cooler temperatures return for the end of the week into the weekend. It appears the best chance of rain during the extended period is Friday, as a boundary moves right over us.

This boundary will eventually move just to the north of us, then stalling out over portions of the mid south and midwest. this will lead to rounds of showers and storms, especially to our north. For us, it appears we may not get in on much of the action, and rain chances appear to be going down, with the heavier rains focused to the north and east. We will get bits and pieces of this activity, especially the further north you go.

Rain totals will be highest over southern Arkansas during this timeframe, with another 2-3″ inches possible there. The further south, 1-2″ can be expected along the I-20 corridor, with up to an inch possible further south. Some of our southern parishes may not even see anything.

This stalled boundary will linger into next week, keeping a low end chance for showers and thunderstorms around. Temperatures will also rebound next week, going from the upper 60’s to the middle to upper 70’s.

Allergens will also continue to be high as we go through the week, despite the chances for rainfall.