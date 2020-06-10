Evening Forecast – Tuesday, June 9th

WEST MONROE, LA (06/09/20) Happy Tuesday! I hope you’re able to stay cool across the ArkLaMiss today as it has been a hot and humid one after Cristobal left. Temperatures have been in the upper 80s and lower 90’s for some, but because our air is so saturated we saw feel-like temperatures in the lower to middle 100’s for many.

We’re not seeing much in the way of showers and storms, at least not yet. That will change as we head into tonight. Showers and storms have already formed along the cold front to our west.

This cold front will be changing up our weather for the better for the remainder of the week, as it will move through the arklamiss later tonight through early Wednesday. This will be a trigger point for some showers and storms, mainly after 10 pm, with storms leaving the area as early as 3 or 4 am.

Some of these storms will be on the strong side, with the potential for damaging straight line winds. This threat will low overall, with some brief heavy rain and lighting/thunder expected.

Cnce this front moves out, we will see much nicer weather as we head into Wednesday, with much cooler temps and a much drier air mass in place. This will make it much nicer than what we would normally feel for this time of year. Highs will get into the middle 80’s, as opposed to the 90’s. There will also be a breeze out of the Northwest, so it will be a beautiful day overall.

This nice weather will linger through the remainder of the week, with very comfortable overnight lows. This changes as we head into the weekend, as humidity increases. With this being said, our weather will stay generally nice as no rain is expected for the foreseeable future.