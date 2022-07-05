West Monroe, LA – (07/05/22)

Heat and humidity continues to be the topic of conversation this week. High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Lows will remain quite warm and muggy. Lows last night remained in the upper 70s for many, more of the same is expected this evening. Some could sneak into the middle 70s.

Highs tomorrow will depend on cloud cover and isolated rainfall through the day. Clouds look to keep temperatures, for some, in the middle 90s. Others could potentially still reach the upper 90s. Isolated rain could arise through the early afternoon and into the evening, rain chances are at 20%. Heat advisories currently in place for tomorrow, 07/06, with heat index values up to 110F through the evening.

Rain chances remain limited through the next several days, some pop-up activity is the likely rain scenario we could run into.

Looking down the line, a weak front could provide some rain and slightly cooler temperatures as we move from Sunday into Monday. Rain potential looks fairly minimal at this point, but we will keep you updated.