WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A stormy and wet afternoon and evening is not what some of us were hoping for Independence Day, but the cooler temperatures are nice at least?

Tonight, rain sets to clear out later in the evening and will be gone by morning. Overnight lows are expected to reach into the mid to lower 70s. Which is warmer or cooler than your current temperatures depending if you experienced rain today. Wind calm to a light southerly breeze until morning.

Tomorrow, another round of afternoon scattered showers are expected, potentially in areas that stayed dry today. A stationary boundary to our north keeps moisture in our area for around the next week. So it might behoove us all to keep the rain gear handy just incase, we wouldn’t want to be caught off guard by a stray summertime thunderstorm. Daytime highs will mostly reside in the lower to mid 90s with a breeze out of the southwest.