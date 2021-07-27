Evening Forecast – Tuesday, July 27th

West Monroe, LA – 6:00pm

Temperatures this afternoon did reach the mid and upper 90s in many parts of the Arklamiss right before the onset of several areas of scattered showers. With the heavier areas of rain, some areas had some rain cooled temperatures. Looking to tonight, some of the persisting strong showers could linger into the evening as they begin to die out. Daytime high temperatures will return to the mid to upper 90s tomorrow with chances of showers around 30%.

Temperatures over the next few days will remain in the mid to upper 90s with remaining elevated humidity. This combination leaves heat index values in the triple digits. The majority of the Arklamiss remains in a heat advisory (heat index up to 110 F) with Parish and counties of East Carroll, West Carroll, Madison, and Chicot under an excessive heat warning (heat index up to 115 F).