WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows will struggle to reach the upper 70s in most locations, making for a rather humid muggy night. Overall, it should be a quiet night, clear skies and a light southwesterly breeze until morning.

Tomorrow, to be completely blunt, will be hot. In some cases it could actually be dangerously hot. Daytime highs have the potential to pop into the 100s, if they don’t, they’ll probably be at 99 degrees. It is increasingly important to practice good heat safety. Do not leave anyone or anything in your vehicle, take frequent breaks in the shade if outdoors, wear light and loose clothing. Mostly sunny skies and a light breeze will do little to aid relief from the heat.