Evening Forecast: Tuesday, February 9th, 2021









































WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Tuesday! I hope you’ve been able to have a enjoyable day today. We’ve seen quite the temperature spread; temperatures are ranging anywhere from the middle 40’s in southern Arkansas to the mid to upper 70’s across our southern and western areas. This is due to a boundary that is nearly stationary across the ArkLaMiss.

Heading into tonight, this boundary will stick with us, and we will be left with another temperature spread. We will have the potential to see temperatures in the upper 30’s across portions of southern Arkansas, with 40’s further south towards 1-20, and some lower to middle 50’s across our southern parishes.

This boundary will be another player in our weather heading into our Wednesday. Highs will be once again be warmer on the southern end of the boundary, with 60’s to the south and 40’s to the north.

Not only will this boundary bring temperatures swings to the area, it will also provide the chance for some showers and storms, beginning mainly later Wednesday night. We could see some very light, isolated showers through the day, though most of the activity will begin between 8-10P.M.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through our Thursday. Temperatures will also begin their decline at this point, but only to the 50’s during the day. Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, there may be enough cold air, especially across portions of southern Arkansas, folks could be seeing some change over to wintry precipitation. This would mainly in the form of freezing rain/sleet. This will be a small window, and any accumulations at this point looks to be minor.

We do see a break in the precipitation into Friday, but the cold will continue to move in. Highs will lower into the 40’s.

Another system moves in for Saturday, bringing another chance for precipitation. It appears by this time, enough cold air could work in to bring the chance for wintry precipitation to parts of the ArkLaMiss. Confidence in location and amounts are still low at this time.

The cold really starts to present itself beginning Saturday, and continuing into the following week. Confidence is increasing we will see freezing temperatures for an extended stretch, with highs ranging from the 20’s to 30’s. We could see lows in the teens and even in the single digits. This appears to the most significant cold blast of the Winter 2020-2021 season. Details are still subject to change, but we’ll continue to keep you updated.

Another element to this forecast is the potential for wintry weather on President’s Day; the ArkLaMiss has the potential to see a wintry mix. Details uncertainties remain, but it’s something we’re monitoring.