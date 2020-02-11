Evening Forecast – Tuesday, February 11th, 2020



















WEST MONROE, LA (02/11/20) Happy Tuesday! It’s been yet another very wet day across the ArkLaMiss, especially for folks along and north of I-20. So far, many locations along and north of I-20 have picked up another 1-2 inches of rain, with locations south of I-20 picking up anywhere from a trace to an inch. It’s also been a much cooler day than yesterday, with temperatures staying in the 40’s.

One silver lining is that rain will taper to showers tonight, but we won’t completely dry out as showers will continue. Lows will start off in the upper 40’s, but we will see slow warming through the night as warm, unstable air returns.

Showers will continue through the morning before we heavier showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon/early evening. Most of us should get in on this action, which is certainly something we do not need. Some of the storms look to pose a low end severe weather threat as well, mainly for southern and eastern sections of the ArkLaMiss.

The good news is, we are no longer seeing an Enhanced (3/5) risk of severe weather; we have been downgraded to a Slight (2/5) risk for Wednesday afternoon/evening. Damaging winds look to be the highest threat, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Showers and storms will push out of our area late Wednesday, with clouds slowly clearing. Cooler air will eventually rush in behind this system, and this will be the start to a very brief dry spell.

Aside from a few clouds on Thursday, we should be dry with lots of sunshine Thursday into Valentine’s Day. It will be quite chilly during this time, with highs only expected to reach the lower to middle 50’s. Enjoy the sunshine while it’s here.

Clouds roll back in as early as Saturday, with some isolated showers possible later in the day. Temperatures will stay chilly during this time, with highs in the upper 50’s.

We look to almost repeat what we saw this week for next week, as moist southwesterly flow aloft brings back more systems. Showers and storms become established once again, keeping us in a soggy patter for the foreseeable future.