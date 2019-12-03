Evening Forecast: Tuesday, December 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA (12/03/19) Happy Tuesday! hopefully you’ve been able to enjoy your day as it was yet another beautiful one for the vast majority of the ArkLaMiss. This comes after starting off on a very chilly note this morning. The clouds did not provide enough heat energy to keep lows from falling below freezing. With this being said, once the sun came out, we recovered nicely with highs getting into the lower 60’s.

Today was noticeably warmer than what we saw today. This is due to the winds shifting out of the southwest, bringing in warmer, drier air. Most locations are seeing close to a 10 degree temperature change from this time yesterday.

Tonight is expected to be a chilly one but it won’t be as cold as what we saw last night into this morning. Lows will generally be in the middle to upper 30’s depending on where you’re at. Locations further north and west will be colder, while locations further south and east will be warmer.

We will continue to see the warming into Wednesday with another beautiful day expected. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with a few high clouds from time to time.

Enjoy the nice weather while it’s here because changes come by the time we get to Thursday. clouds will start to increase through the day Thursday, with enough moisture to bring a very small chance for some showers late Thursday. As this area of low pressure gets closer to us, showers and even a few thunderstorms will be most widespread Thursday night into Friday morning. Showers will taper through the day Friday but the clouds will stay with us.

We will see a slight cool down for Friday and the first half of the weekend. We will keep the clouds around but we will be dry for a good chunk of the weekend.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will return as early as late Sunday ahead of our next system. This chance of rain will linger into the start of the next week as a front moves in. It looks like the bulk of the activity will stay to our east and south, but if the front decides to stall out we could see multiple days of showers and storms. Temperatures will get into the 70’s by the time we get to the weekend, cooling down quickly once the front moves through.