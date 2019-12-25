Evening Forecast: Tuesday, December 24th

WEST MONROE, LA (12/24/19) Merry Christmas Eve! I hope you are having a wonderful day. It’s been a very nice day across the ArkLaMiss with highs getting into the lower 70’s. Skies have been mostly clear aside from some high clouds. It’s been a warm Christmas eve for much of the country as high pressure has sat itself over a good deal of the eastern US, but changes are coming.

Tonight will start off mostly clear, but clouds will slowly increase later on in the night. Lows will be mild for this time of year, dropping into the upper 40’s.

Christmas day will be another warm and dry one, but we will have more clouds than sunshine. Highs are expected to top out into the lower 70’s, so travel and activites don’t look to be impacted.

We start to see rain chances starting to return by the time we get to Thursday. Aside from the chance of an isolated shower, we should remain fairly dry.

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms come Friday ahead of our main system. They will remain scattered through the day and into the night. Highs will remain warm in the lower 70’s.

The actual cold front with this system comes in for Saturday, keeping rain chances high during this time. While showers and storms will be ongoing, the threat for severe weather looks slim to none.

Aside from some lingering showers Sunday morning, much of the day should be nice, dry and cool. Highs will only get into the lower 60’s and cooler air spills in behind this system.

We will start the last week of 2019 on a cool and dry note, with highs nearing our seasonal highs for this time of year. This looks to be limited though, as more systems look to move in as we kick off the new year and decade.