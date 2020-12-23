Evening Forecast – Tuesday, December 22nd









WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Tuesday! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy the day as the weather has been fairly nice. We’ve seen times of higher clouds and some sun, but as we head into this evening, clouds are starting to roll in. High temperatures have been on the milder side as well, generally in the middle to upper 60’s.

As we head into tonight, we should stay dry, but clouds will continue. Lows will not be as chilly as the last few nights, only dropping into the middle to upper 40’s.

We should start our Wednesday off on a dry note, with mainly some isolated showers developing after noon. As the cold front approaches, a line of stronger showers and storms will develop off towards our north and west. These will then sweep through the ArkLaMiss through the later afternoon and evening.

These storms will be capable of producing a low-end threat of severe weather. When the line moves through, it will be capable of producing some damaging wind gusts, and even some brief spin up tornadoes. Overall, this chance for severe weather remains on the lower side.

Once this front moves out, skies will clear out, but another shot of cold air moves in for Christmas Eve and Christmas. Highs will struggle to reach the 50-degree mark for Christmas Eve, with highs in the upper 40’s expected. Christmas is looking great, with highs in the lower 50’s. The morning will start off on a very chilly night, with all locations seeing freezing temps.

We’re not expected to see a white Christmas this year, and according to historical records, this isn’t too uncommon. At our latitude, we often see more rain than snow. While the probability is technically not zero, it is small enough to be considered zero.

Heading into the weekend, another weak system moves into our area, bringing another chance for some isolated showers. we stay cool and stay dry for the beginning of New Year’s week.