Evening Forecast: Tuesday, December 10th





WEST MONROE, LA (12/10/19) Good Tuesday to you! It’s been a cold and miserable day for us as our system pushes through. We’ve also seen a variety of weather depending on where you’re at. Louisiana has been seeing mainly a cold rain, with the majority of southern Arkansas seeing some sort of frozen precipitation.

The precipitation will eventually come to an end as we go through the evening into the overnight hours. Here in the twin cities we should drop into the lower 30’s, with some locations seeing the upper 20’s. This could lead to some areas of patchy black ice, so take it easy on the roadways tomorrow morning.

We will see a lot more sunshine for our Wednesday, but it will still be cold. Highs will get into the lower 50’s with a light breeze out of the northeast.

Our warming trend will continue through the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will recover from the lower 50’s to the middle 60’s by the weekend. We will see mostly sunny days aside from Thursday; clouds will be thick during that time but we should remain dry.

Our next system comes in for next Monday. It will bring the chance for some showers, maybe a few thunderstorms as well. Cooler temperatures and clearing skies will follow.