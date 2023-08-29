WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will remain mostly clear except for a few high cirrus clouds. The chance for any rain will be extremely low, so low it’s practically zero percent. Winds out of the North ranging from 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow, daytime highs are back to where they typically are for this time of year, into the mid 90s. Dewpoint temperatures will be cooler than they have been for the past week, which means it will be less humid. That’s good news if you’re concerned about heat safety and outdoor plans. But, couple that with the dry and slightly breezy conditions across the area makes for not so good news regarding fire weather. For those reasons, a Red Flag Warning has been issued.