West Monroe, LA – (09/08/22)

Mostly clear skies with only a few clouds through the day. Rain chances were around 10%, most spotty activity remain to our southwest.

With winds remaining out of the northwest, drier air will allow for temperatures to fall to the middle and upper 60s. Folks far south likely still seeing the lower 70s.

Rain chances tomorrow are at 20%. With the majority of activity expected in Mississippi, the better chances for rain are for the eastern counties and parishes. Rain could sneak over the Mississippi Valley through the later afternoon and early evening.

The weekend still features some spotty rainfall, mainly through Saturday. A few scattered pop-up storms are expected on Saturday, rain chances are at 30%. Sunday features the isolated shower/storm, with a 10% rain chance.