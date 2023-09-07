WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows drop to the lower 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are set to clear out of the area later this evening and overnight. Humid and muggy conditions will be the main feeling until morning.

Tomorrow, another round of showers and storms are likely to impact the Ark-La-Miss, some of which could be severe. There is a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) and a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for the western counties and parishes. The main threat within severe thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and hail. There is the potential for thunderstorms to linger until the later evening hours, in particular during Football Friday Night kickoffs. Be cautious for game delays due to lightning.