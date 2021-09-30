Evening Forecast – Thursday, September 30th

West Monroe, LA – (09/30/21)
Temperatures this afternoon reaching the mid 80s with some clearing of skies this afternoon. Some heavy showers remain possible through the evening with chances at 20%. Through the day tomorrow, chances of rain are at 30%. Overnight lows look to be in the low 70s to upper 60s with daytime highs returning to the mid 80s again tomorrow.
The weekend forecast still looks to be somewhat wet with rain chances hovering near 20% and 30%. As we venture further into next week, temperatures look to reside near average with slim chances for rain.