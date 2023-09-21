WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows will remain warm and muggy, only falling to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Showers and thunderstorms may briefly enter the region closer to midnight, mostly confined to the northwestern portions of the region in southern Arkansas. Winds are light out of the east until tomorrow.

Tomorrow you will want to be sure that you have your umbrella and raincoat on hand. Showers and thunderstorms develop early in the day and progress southeastward through the afternoon. Some of these storms may produce frequent lightening and heavy downpours at times, if you have any midday travel plans please proceed with caution. Daytime highs will range from the mid to upper 80s and winds continue to blow from the east.