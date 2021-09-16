Evening Forecast – Thursday, September 16th

West Monroe, LA – (09/16/21)
Conditions today very similar to yesterday with ample low cloud cover and little rain showers. Somewhat cool temperatures that range from the upper 70s to upper 80s. Moving through the evening, temperatures to return to the lower 70s with chances for showers small, but still possible. Temperatures tomorrow likely warmer around the 80s with some reduction of cloud cover. Shower chances remain prevalent tomorrow with the proper ingredients in place. Chances around 40%.
As we move through the next several days, as cloud cover becomes more reduced, the remaining circulation of Nicholas will stir up shower chances as daytime heating and moisture remains in place. Looking ahead, a front looks to bring rain chances as well as some dryer air towards the middle of next week.