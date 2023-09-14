WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows fall to the mid and upper 60s. Lingering cloud cover and increased dewpoint temperatures will keep our atmosphere a bit warm. Overcast and mostly cloudy skies at night trap heat and energy that would otherwise escape back out of the atmosphere at the surface. The chance for rain will be near zero, but not completely zero, a light and isolated shower may pass through from the west.

Tomorrow, we’ll be off to another cool and gloomy start to our day. Sunshine and clearing clouds are set to be the main conditions throughout the afternoon and evening. A pop up shower isn’t out of the question early in the day, but it will be isolated. Daytime highs are still below average but will be a bit warmer than the past few days, residing in the upper 80s.