WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, showers have the possibility to linger until later this evening but, the chance for widespread rain is over. Low temperatures fall to the mid and upper 60s, staying muggy and saturated. Patchy fog will likely develop overnight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, the last of three cold fronts is set to move through the region early in the morning. This third front is the one that will finally bring the cooler, fall-like temperatures to the Ark-La-miss at least for a short while. Breezy conditions are likely to follow after the front moves out. Sustained wind speeds range from 10 to 15 mph out of the north. The chance for rain will remain slim until this time next week.