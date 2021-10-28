Evening Forecast – Thursday, October 28th

West Monroe, LA – (10/28/21)

Temperatures this afternoon peaking out into the lower and middle 60s. Conditions this evening still windy with 5-20mph winds gusting 30mph. Clouds remain with low temperatures reaching the 50s this evening. Chance for showers for tomorrow and through the weekend are non-existent as conditions clear through the day tomorrow.

Daytime highs tomorrow into the lower and middle 60s with clouds decreasing through the day. Winds out of the northwest at 5-15mph gusting 25mph.

While clouds decrease through the day tomorrow, conditions for the weekend are setting up beautifully with clear skies and highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s.