Tonight, rain stays towards the west-northwest in the Ark-La-Miss. As the line of showers associated with a frontal boundary pushes eastward, rain will diminish. Light and isolated showers have the potential to linger later into the night into tomorrow morning, but there is little chance for measurable amount of rain. Overnight lows due to moisture and cloud cover will be warm, only falling to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds are conditionally breezy out of the south.

Tomorrow, again rain chances are isolated and any showers that do stick around will be earlier in the day. Clearing of rain and clouds slightly will occur later in the day, just in time for most of all of our football plans. Winds continue out of the south, 5-10 mph.