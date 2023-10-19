WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows fall to the mid and upper 50s. Things will be a bit muggy as moisture returns to the area with winds varying out of the west and south west. Wind speeds will calm down from their breezy conditions that were experienced over the course of the day to about 5-10 mph. Clouds clear out later in the evening and will continue to do so until tomorrow morning. Rain stays clear until mid next week, and even then chances are slim.

Tomorrow, daytime highs have a chance to either meet or beat high temperature records. El Dorado, Ar. has a record of 91 degrees, Monroe, La. has a record of 90 degrees. Temperatures in the afternoon have the potential to break into the 90s but the likely scenario will be that majority of the region will stick around in the upper 80s. A few clouds over the course of the day are the only sign that there is leftover moisture in the atmosphere.