Evening Forecast: Thursday, October 17th

WEST MONROE, LA (10/17/19) Good Thursday to you! It’s certainly felt a lot like fall out there today with a chill in the air. Currently temperatures are in the 60’s with some thick mid and high levels clouds that have been covering us for much of the day.

As we head into tonight, the clouds will slowly clear, really only thinning out. It is going to be another chilly one tonight with lows dropping into the upper 40’s for some, lower 50’s for others. We’re not expected to see any rain through the course of the night.

We’ll start tomorrow off with some clouds but these could give way to sunny skies by the time we get to the afternoon. Highs will be a little higher than what we saw today, as we will have more sunshine around; they’ll get into the middle to upper 70’s. It’ll be a downright perfect way to start the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, the first half of it is looking nice as we’ll have a few clouds from time to time, but no rain chances are expected. We’ll keep 80’s around through the weekend, so it won’t be a nice and crisp as it has been.

We’ll see the chance for some showers and thunderstorms by the time we get to Sunday, as increased moisture and daytime heating will allow for a few showers and storms for the later half of sunday. it’s not looking like a washout by any means but showers will build through the afternoon and evening.



This will be ahead of an approaching cold front as we start next week. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the majority of the day, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. Regardless, it looks like we will have a decent chance for some showers and storms, which will help with our drought.

After this system moves through we will see clearing and lots of sunshine. We will see a subtle drop in temperatures during this time (from the 80’s to the 70’s).

This will be short lived as another front is expected to move in by the time we get to next Thursday, bringing more chances for showers and thunderstorms. As both systems moves through, we will monitor our chances for severe weather as it is our secondary severe weather season. We will keep you updated through the week.