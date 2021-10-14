Evening Forecast – Thursday, October 14th

West Monroe, LA – (10/14/21)

Temperatures this afternoon in the middle 80s with a couple of scattered showers. As we move into the overnight, some remnant showers possible with temperatures only able to reach the lower 70s and upper 60s. The afternoon tomorrow features temperatures reaching the mid and upper 80s with shower chances at 40%. The rain chances tomorrow are associated with a cold front pushing through the Arklamiss late in the afternoon.

Behind the front coming tomorrow, cooler and drier conditions. Dewpoints looking to push well into the lower 50s and upper 40s into Saturday morning. This will allow temperatures to be cooler during the day as well as the overnight.