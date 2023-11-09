WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, showers following a cold front move throughout the region until tomorrow morning. Bringing some much needed rain to the area but by no means will it be a “drought busting” amount. Behind the front breezy winds out of the north and cooler temperatures are also coupled with the scattered showers. Overnight lows are expected to fall to the lower 50s.

Tomorrow, showers are slow to clear in the morning hours of the day, although most of the rain will be light at that point. Rain thins out as the day continues and the cold front pushes southeast out of the region. Winds continue out of the north-northeast and have the potential to be conditionally breezy, with a range of 5-15 mph. Daytime highs aren’t all that different from tomorrows early morning lows, only reaching the upper 50s.