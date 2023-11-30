WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, showers will continue to linger until later this evening in a scattered fashion around the region. They will eventually thin out closer to daybreak tomorrow morning. Low temperatures are warm and muggy, they will reside around the upper 50s and lower 60s. Warmer dewpoint temperatures are indicating that there is moisture in the atmosphere, which will keep things a bit warmer. Cloud cover will also act like a blanket, trapping heat and energy near the surface.

Tomorrow morning, we won’t start off our day quite as wet and rainy as today did but, showers are expected to fill in later in the evening. A few breaks in the clouds are possible thus, daytime highs have the potential to reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s. If you have evening travel plans, on-road visibility will be low due to the showers and misting that is likely to occur.