Evening Forecast – Thursday, November 11th

West Monroe, LA – (11/11/21)

Temperatures this afternoon still able to reach the lower 70s despite the cold front from earlier in the morning. Post front, we wait for dry conditions to be funneled into the area over the next couple of days.

Conditions this evening should see clear skies with temperatures dropping into the mid to low 40s. Daytime highs tomorrow back into the lower 70s with clear skies. As a ridge in the upper levels builds into our area, rain chances will once again be hard to find.

The biggest change in the forecast, as previously mentioned, is the punch of dry air expected Friday evening. This will allow for temperatures in the overnight to trend on the cool side until some moisture return next week.