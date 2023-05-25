WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A relatively quiet day here in the ArkLaMiss, most of the day stayed cloud-free and beautiful.

Tonight, overnight lows are expected to fall to the mid to lower 60s, some areas in southern Arkansas may even dip into the upper 50s briefly. Clouds will thin and eventually clear out over the course of the night and into tomorrow morning. Winds primarily out of the northeast, and the chance for rain is near zero.

Tomorrow, daytime highs warm up all the way into the upper 80s. Particularly sunny locations may even reach the low 90s for a few minutes. Clouds will build back in later in the afternoon during peak daytime heating. The chance for an afternoon pop-up, isolated shower, or two is not entirely out of the question. But, the chance of rain is still minimal.