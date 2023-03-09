WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A beautiful day here in the ArkLaMiss with the sun shining through the area for most of the day.

Tonight, overnight lows have a roughly 10 degree spread. Meaning areas in southern Arkansas will see cooler temperatures but central Louisiana will be a good bit warmer. Rain will move into the area later tonight and will sit mostly around the I-20 corridor and above. Some estimated rainfall amounts at this time range from .5 an inch to 1 inch for those areas. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms tonight so a severe thunderstorm warning or two is not out of the question. All of this is due to a cold front that will make its way through and out of the area by Friday morning.

Tomorrow, rain lingers early in the morning, mostly for the south and south east parishes of the ArkLaMiss. Daytime highs will be cooler than they have been the past few days, most locations experiencing the mid 60s. Sunshine returns for the most part, should be a pleasant afternoon.