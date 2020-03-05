Evening Forecast – Thursday, March 5th







WEST MONROE, LA (03/05/20) Happy Thursday! Clouds and lingering showers have left the ArkLaMiss and we are left with lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions; temperatures have been in the middle to upper 60’s a breezy north wind. This will kick off a brief dry spell heading into the weekend.

Tonight will be a clear and chilly night, but temperatures will be around seasonal norms. We will see widespread lower to middle 40’s.

Friday and Saturday will be very nice days, as high pressure remains over us. Highs will top out in the middle 60’s to lower 70’s, with lots of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time.

Things start to change as we move into Sunday. It will still be a nice day, but moisture will return, making it feel more humid than Friday and Saturday, Highs will top out in the lower 70’s, and we’ll have a few clouds.

An unsettled pattern returns for the upcoming work week as periods of showers and storms return. Temperatures during this time will be warm as well, with lows in the lower 60’s and highs in the middle 70’s. At this time, rain totals appear to be low, generally around an inch over the next week and severe potential looks limited.

This weekend we also spring forward with Daylight Saving Time, so we will lose an hour on our clocks. This also a good time to change the batteries out on smoke detectors and weather radios.