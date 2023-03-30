West Monroe, LA – (03/30/23)

Tonight

Lows tonight will stay on the warmer side of things… low to mid 60s for most. Moisture returning will allow for clouds to remain overnight and into the day tomorrow. A spotty shower is possible in the early night hours, about a 20% for folks further west.

Tomorrow

Highs return to the lower and middle 80s, with some sun possible at times. Storms are expected in some fashion, through the afternoon and evening. Overall storm coverage should remain isolated, not everyone will see rainfall

*Severe Potential*

Portions of the ArkLaMiss are under an Enhanced risk for severe storms, a level 3 of 5, issued by the Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible, some may be strong. However, not everyone will see severe weather. Having a way to receive alerts remains important, it only takes one storm to cause problems.

We anticipate storms through the afternoon and evening, activity looks to decline the closer we work toward midnight. Our passing cold front clears sometime Friday night into Saturday morning, clearing the severe threat out of the area.