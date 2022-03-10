WEST MONROE, La. — (3/10/22) A stark contrast in weather conditions is expected across the ArkLaMiss over the next 24 to 36 hours, as Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for a handful of counties/parishes tomorrow night.

A strong Arctic cold front will move through the area tomorrow afternoon. Early in the day, temperatures are likely to warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. As the front advances, temperatures will fall quickly… with showers, even isolated storms, possible during the afternoon and evening.

Later tomorrow night, as temperatures continue to fall into the 30s, rain could change over to snow… mainly for areas of southern Arkansas. Some snow could mix in with rain as far south as I-20 late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Accumulations, if any, should be quite limited due to warm ground temperatures. Nonetheless, Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for most of southern Arkansas and far northwestern Louisiana through early Saturday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories issued (in purple) for various times late Friday through early Saturday morning

All precipitation ends early Saturday morning, but temperatures will stay cool through most of the day. Winds will swing back around quickly to the south for Sunday, leading to a quick warm up.

Another quick-moving system will bring showers and storms back into the region for Monday and Tuesday. For now, the severe weather threat appears low… but, temperatures are likely to rebound to more Spring-like levels through the middle part of next week.