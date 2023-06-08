WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Isolated showers across the Ark-La-Miss this afternoon lingering into the evening. Daytime highs were hot, warming well into the 90s, which is about average for this time of year.

Tonight, overnight lows are only expected to fall to the lower end of the 70s, very few locations may dip down into the upper 60s briefly. Rain will clear out later in the evening, the isolated severe risk in central Arkansas is expected to stay there. Storm and shower activity will diminish as daytime heating comes to a stop across the region. Winds overnight will stay light and variable.

Tomorrow, daytime highs return to the lower and mid 90s, keep the water bottle handy to stay hydrated. Another round of isolated pop-up showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening, again during peak daytime heating. There will be ample moisture, dewpoint temperatures show that, and plenty of energy with the warming temperatures for afternoon, summer-time, rain.

Saturday, there is an isolated severe weather risk for the entirety of the Ark-La-Miss, that doesn’t mean everyone will see severe weather though. Roughly 40% of the population will experience rain, less than that will experience severe weather. The biggest threats associated with the potential storms tomorrow are damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Make sure you have more than one way to be alerted of watches and warnings.