WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A few showers early in the morning but for the most part, today was a rain free and sunny day here in the Ark-La-Miss.

Tonight, overnight lows are expected to drop to the lower 70s and upper 60s. The chance for rain is very, very low, but not zero. Winds are light out of the northeast until tomorrow.

Speaking of tomorrow, daytime highs will reach back into the lower 90s. Again, the chance for rain will be fairly isolated, mostly for the afternoon and evening hours of the day. Use the next few days to practice good heat safety, remember to drink water and also provide water for plants and pets. Get into the good habit of checking the back of your vehicle before you exit it.