WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows won’t be as cool as they were the past few nights. Most of the area will only fall to the mid-70s, which is rather muggy and warm. There is another isolated chance for severe weather as the night goes on but again, it will be isolated. The majority of the Ark-La-Miss may not even see rain tonight, but those who do may be impacted by a strong storm. The main threats remain the same as they have the past few days, wind and hail.

Tomorrow, daytime highs will be in the lower 90s, plenty warm for this time of year. I know you all are tired of hearing it/ reading it, but yes there is a Slight Risk for tomorrow as well. The same threats will take place as they did tonight and the night before. This will remain isolated to scattered over the course of the day.