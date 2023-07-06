WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Showers and thunderstorms scattered across the area this afternoon and evening.

Tonight, overnight lows are expected to fall to the mid to lower 70s, so relatively muggy. Showers and storms have the potential to linger into later in the evening but, they should diminish as the night goes on into morning. Winds, not including the ones associated with storms and outflow, will be light and variable.

Tomorrow, daytime highs are bound to rise back into the lower 90s later in the afternoon. Speaking of the afternoon, showers and pop-up storms are possible but, they will be a fair bit more isolated than today. Winds will be out of the west and sustaining within the range of 5-10 mph.