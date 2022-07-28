West Monroe, LA – (07/28/22)

Isolated storms able to get going for the 3rd day in a row. The key word is isolated, as the vast majority of folks did not see rain.

Lows fall to the middle and upper 70s again overnight. Highs return to the middle and upper 90s depending on rain and cloud cover development through the afternoon. A stalled cold front looks to bring the best chances for rain to southern Arkansas. Rain chances remain at 30%.

The same stalled cold front drives rain through the afternoon again on Saturday. Any activity from this front, along with some daytime heating driven storms, has rain chances at 40%.