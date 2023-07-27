WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows will make an attempt to drop to the mid 70s. With moisture pooling back into the atmosphere, dewpoint temperatures will be pretty saturated, thus low temperatures will be rather warm. Otherwise, mostly clear skies and relatively light to calm winds out of the south. Chance for rain will likely be near zero.

Tomorrow, it will be HOT. End of story. Daytime highs will potentially break 100, again for some areas, or reside in the upper 90s. Mostly clear skies in the morning gives the heat a running start, later in the day clouds will fill in slightly. The chance for rain is non-zero, but very unlikely and if a shower happens to develop, it will be isolated.