West Monroe, LA – (07/21/22)

A few showers/storms got going this morning as most woke-up to cloudy skies. Sun won over for the mid morning and into the afternoon. Another round of thunderstorms remains possible this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for a good portion of the region. Strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible this evening, strong to damaging wind gusts are the main concern. Rainfall is by no means a guarantee this evening, especially as these storms have moved very little.

Lows will fall the lower 70s tonight as some see rain cooled air and some don’t. Highs return to the upper 90s with some storms possible tomorrow.