WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, the chance for rain will be near zero despite the looming and lingering clouds. Overnight lows, due to the moisture in the atmosphere and the scattered cloud cover, will be warm, only falling to the upper 70s. Winds are out of the southwest, continuing to provide moisture to the atmosphere.

Tomorrow, the chance for rain will be, again, rather limited and near zero, but still a slight chance for an isolated shower. Daytime highs will be on the rise quickly after sunrise, potentially reaching into the upper 90s. Heat Index values have the potential to reach 110 degrees and slightly higher, thus there will be a Heat Advisory in effect until later in the evening.