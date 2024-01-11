WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, an upper-level storm system will bring the threat for potential severe weather across much of the region late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Before you tuck in for the night, make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts, in the event severe storms develop in your area. Make sure those alerts are not on silent or vibrate only, it needs to be able to wake you up.

Earlier today, an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) area was added to our northwestern counties and parishes. The vast majority of the Ark-La-Miss remains under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for tonight and early tomorrow morning. The threat shifts eastward along with the movement of the frontal boundary.

The threats associated with this system are damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, hail, and heavy rain. Isolated severe storms could develop as early as 10 P.M. tonight, Thursday, in western counties and parishes. The most likely time for severe weather development in our area falls between 2 A.M.- 8 A.M. tomorrow morning, Friday. Most storms and rain will clear the area by just after daybreak towards the west and mid morning towards the east.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for tomorrow as pressure gradient winds increase in the wake of the cold front throughout the day. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph will be possible, with gusts up to 45 mph. Behind the advancing front, temperatures are likely to fall most of the day, ending in the 30s and 40s.