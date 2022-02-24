West Monroe, LA – (02/24/22)

High temperatures this afternoon were all over the place, ranging from the lower 70s to lower 30s. Most had a cold and gloomy day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The far southeastern reaches of the Arklamiss were able to reach the lower 70s, a small sliver of us.

Lows tonight will fall into the middle and lower 30s as well as the upper 20s in southern Arkansas. Rain chances at 40% for the evening, with some light to moderate showers and a stray thunderstorm possible.

Temperatures will struggle to “warm” tomorrow as highs are expected in the middle and upper 40s. Rain chances still remain in the forecast for tomorrow, 20%.

The stubborn upper level pattern wont move rain chances out until early Sunday. Sunshine will try to work in late Sunday and looks to stick around for a good bit of next week.

While the gloomy and cold conditions will remain for a few more days, keep your head up! Sunshine and another taste of spring is right around the corner.